He said: "All defeats are disappointing. I thought this was a game where we probably deserved better than a defeat. I thought that there were an awful lot of positives to our play.

“We decided to change things around a little bit, and it's interesting how that went. I was very satisfied with the way that went.

"The major problem for us has been that we'll get home at two 'o clock this evening [02:00], and at 12:30 we're playing Arsenal on Saturday. That was our problem in a way. It was a good opportunity to see some of the players who rarely get a chance to play.

“Having said all those things, I still think we were good value for a result here today, but we didn't get it thanks to an excellent free-kick which [André] Gomes played – that was unstoppable.

"It's our own fault. If we wanted to progress in the Cup serenely, we'd have won the game at home. We didn't, we drew 0-0, which forced us into a replay.

"It's nothing to do with the schedule, it's just one of those things where as a manager, you have to look at all the possibilities or the options and try to use your squad in the best possible way, while still trying to get a result.

“And I would say, biased as I am, that's exactly what we did, and I think that today we were very unfortunate not to get a result.

"I thought we did more than enough to cause Everton problems and create goal chances. In the last 30 minutes of the game, we had three or four exceptional goal chances, but we can only blame ourselves we didn't take them."