"I think it was certainly a missed opportunity in the last 15 minutes, playing against 10 men, but overall, across the whole game, both teams defended pretty well," the manager said.

"It was a game of relatively few chances, a game where both sides were working very hard to stop the other team from creating chances.

"If you look at it philosophically then these games often end in a draw, or a moment of magic decides it for one side.

"Unfortunately we didn't have that magic. We did in the last few games, but today we couldn't find that… Everton deserved their draw, that is for sure.”