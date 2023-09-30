The equivalent fixture in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday saw Palace exit the competition, but a starkly contrasting performance warranted a 1-0 win in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

Hodgson explained: “I’m most happy about the way the team played today, and I’m so pleased for the players.

“It wasn’t easy coming up here for the second time in a few days, but to give that performance and to work that hard and defend as well as we did throughout the 90 minutes, that’s what gives me the most satisfaction.

“The shape from the start and the pressurising from the start, as opposed to the other night – which was a totally different team to be fair – I thought we put players under a lot more pressure on the ball. Casemiro dropped deep and they were finding it harder to hit the passes they were hitting against us on Tuesday, and as a result it was easier for our defenders.

“We played quite high as well, and didn’t drop off. We were brave. When the forward players pressurised, the midfielders came up very close behind them and the back players close behind them.

“It’s not rocket science. Most coaches that come here will be hoping for that type of performance, because you know when you come to grounds like Old Trafford and you play teams with the quality of Manchester United, if you’re open and there are gaps and you’re not compact, they’re going to get in those areas, and with the quality of players they have, score goals.

“All credit to the players as far as I’m concerned… perhaps because Tuesday was such a disappointment for us. We came here hoping we’d progress in the Carabao Cup. We were dumped out of it really, so even more credit to the players to do what they did today.”

The result saw Hodgson become the first-ever visiting manager to avoid defeat on five consecutive occasions at Old Trafford in the Premier League – as well as the second, after Pep Guardiola, to win three times in a row on the ground with the same club.

“I couldn’t tell you about winning other games that have gone before, but I’m pretty certain I’d have been pretty delighted after those as well and saying the same sort of things as I am now!

“I’m hoping my favourite result is to come! It’s my favourite one for the moment, but there might be others. Maybe one day, in a few years’ time when I have nothing to do with football, you might ask me and it might be this one, but at the moment I’m just happy for the day, happy for the performance and really happy for the players.

“And, to some extent, I’m cowed by the thought we have Nottingham Forest coming up at Selhurst Park and that’s going to be a tough game as well. Somehow or other we have to get the players back into this way of thinking and believing, not just saving it for the odd occasions when we come to Old Trafford or somewhere else of that ilk.”