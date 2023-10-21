The Crystal Palace manager told BBC Sport: “There’s nothing I’d want to say to take away from the Newcastle performance. It was as good as we half-expected it would be because they’re a very, very good team, but it doesn’t unfortunately help me in any way because I don’t think we came anywhere near the football we’re capable of playing, both defensively and offensively.

“To come here and lose is one thing, but it’s hard to accept coming and losing as comprehensively as we have done today, and with a few players who are going to be looking tomorrow morning, assessing their performances and coming up probably with the same conclusion I’ve come up with: we just weren’t anywhere near good enough.

“To be fair, I suppose the two goals that came in the 45th and 47th minute didn’t help us because coming out for the second-half at 0-3 against such a good team was always going to make life unbelievably uncomfortable.

“Had it been 0-1, we could have maybe made a slightly better fist of the game, but I can’t say they didn’t deserve to come in at 3-0 because Newcastle created a lot of chances and played very well.

“We made mistakes of course. Several of the goals and chances were uncharacteristic mistakes which the defenders and midfielders haven’t been making. That’s one thing, but you never know what it is in a game that causes you to collapse a little bit in terms of what we’ve been privileged to see from this team.

“In fact, at half-time, one of the coaches rightly said that this is our first under-par performance in the first eight league games, and now we’ve got to do something about it in the second-half.

“Maybe on Monday I’ll be able to have a similarly philosophical view about it, but at the moment, it’s difficult to take that a team we thought could come here and give Newcastle a very good game weren’t able to today.”

Palace’s defeat was their first in four Premier League matches, with Hodgson adding: “Football results do dent confidence and a player’s confidence, and good results do build confidence. Teams live on that rollercoaster of having their confidence attacked in some way by a poor performance, but they can start to get euphoric again when they get a good one.

“We will need to make sure we put this into some sort of perspective and be very honest with ourselves and work out why it happened, because we really did not expect it.

“We need to make certain then we don’t find ourselves in a similar situation because as good as Newcastle are, there are quite a few other teams in the league equally as good with equally as good players, equally as well-organised, equally as physical and equally as capable of running a lot, so we have to bear that in mind and, if we’re going to compete at all with these teams and in this league, we need to come to terms with it.”

Like so many, the manager was also saddened to learn of the passing today of English football legend Sir Bobby Charlton.

Hodgson said: “I was privileged to meet him on quite a few occasions. My thoughts tonight are with Norma and their children. It’s a really sad day. I know they’ll be devastated.

“Sir Bobby Charlton doesn’t need any words from me other than to say, perhaps, we are talking about a true legend of the game and a true legend of English football and Manchester United.

“That 1966 team will always be an iconic team we look to and today we unfortunately lost another great player and a really important member of that team. I was really sad to hear the news and I can only wish Norma and their children all the best and strength to come through the grieving process.”