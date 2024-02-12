“When there is two or three minutes to go, all teams do the same: they throw everybody forwards and hope a ball is going to bounce kindly to bring about an equaliser, which I don’t think we did not deserve,” Hodgson said after the game.

“But it led to an aggravated defeat. We end the game three goals to one, but I don’t think that was a fair reflection on the way the game was played. I think it was particularly harsh on the team today, given the performance they gave and given the level of their determination, their controlled aggression and their attitude.

“I think we deserved to come off this game with at least one point, but we don’t. That’s how we’re going to have to lift our heads and get over [it] and prepare for the next one.”

In what was a tight game from start to finish, the manager praised his players efforts against a determined Chelsea side.

“I think our chances really were every bit as good as the ones they were creating, and they certainly weren't cutting through us in any way,” Hodgson said.

“We know with the quality of the players they have on the field, it's going to be a tough ask for you defensively.

“But I thought the players stood up and defended as well as they could possibly do. I really do feel extremely sorry for them today, because to go home and have to sleep on that defeat is going to be very tough for everybody.”