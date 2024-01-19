The Palace Academy graduate has been unavailable for the winter period, but could return to bolster the manager’s options in attack for the new year.

“I was hoping he would do a week’s training with us but unfortunately he has one more obstacle to clear,” Hodgson confirmed. “We haven’t seen that much of him this week so far, other than the odd appearance after warm-ups and passing drills.

“He's not been able to take part as yet where's competition and contact, but I'm led to believe that tomorrow he will complete the last part of his rehabilitation programme and if that goes well – as I'm sure it will – then we will see him back from next week.”

Hodgson is still without a number of key players who missed the midweek FA Cup defeat to Everton.

“Unfortunately, the ones that were out before the game on Wednesday night are still out,” the manager said. “All the others: Joel Ward, Rob Holding, Cheick [Doucouré] of course, and Michael [Olise].”

The manager was also queried on transfer speculation surrounding the club and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Hodgson explained: "I can't give any update on the position with regard to any player at the moment, but I do know that [Sporting Director] Doug Freedman and [Chairman] Steve Parish are working hard to try and bring a couple of players, at least, into the club, so I'm happy with the efforts that they're making, but I'm afraid I can't give you any updates on anything.

"Of course, as I said on the last time I was here, and asked questions about transfers, I was given a good three or four names, all of which I thought were very good players, and all of which, of course, would be very welcome at the club.

"But until such time as there is something concrete to say, I'm better off saying nothing."