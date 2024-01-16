The Eagles head to Merseyside after the initial fixture in south London ended goalless, with the winner playing either Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers at home in the fourth round.

However, Roy Hodgson confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Palace will be without December Player of the Month Michael Olise, who is working to get back to full fitness.

"We have to wait on him [Michael], we don't know quite how long for," the manager said. "He won't be fit for this game or the next one, and then we will see when our next game comes after that. He is working at it, of course, like all of them are.

"Jes Rak-Sakyi is back in training now.

"The ones that remain out are Michael Olise, Rob Holding, Cheick Doucouré of course, and Joel Ward. They are the ones that are still definitely out, recovering with Michael."

Although Wednesday night may come too soon for 21-year-old Rak-Sakyi, Hodgson says his imminent return is a huge bonus.

"Jes, although he hasn't done a session yet with the other players, he is actually technically fit to join in with us, so I am hoping on Thursday he will be on the field with us," the manager said.

"It will be good to get him back. He was doing very well, I thought, before he got an unfortunate injury.

"It was another long one like so many of our muscle injuries have been. Where you would expect a strain to keep a player out for two or three weeks, ours have all been two months plus - and, in fact, in Michael's case six months.

"We have been a bit unlucky. When tendons get involved, it increases the length of time to repair the muscle and as a result a player goes off injured and we don't see them for several months."

There may be opportunities, however, for Matheus França, who started the initial game at Selhurst Park.

"He is very much a member of our first-team squad," Hodgson said of the 19-year-old Brazilian. "He is a guy who is always trying to push for a place in the team.

"We know his ability and we appreciate his ability, and I am sure he will get lots and lots of chances going forwards.

"We will see on Wednesday night if we play him or not. I'm not prepared to give the team away yet - Sean [Dyche] will have to guess that!"