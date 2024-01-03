At his pre-match press conference, the manager said: “The injuries haven’t changed that much in terms of the ones who have been out for a period of time.

“As you probably saw in the game against Brentford, Michael Olise had to come off right at the end. He felt his hamstring with the last sprint he made of the game. Unfortunately for us, he won’t take part in this game.

“We’ll have to nurse him through and hope he gets back as soon as possible. For how long is he out? I can’t answer that one I’m afraid.”

Hodgson was later asked about how Olise has responded to the setback, and commented: “It [his character] is good. We’re hoping that this one is going to be nothing like the one that put him out the game for as near as six months. We don’t think or hope it’s going to be like that.

“It is another little setback that I’m sure he and we would not have liked. After his last two performances, which were so good, we were hoping he’d be stepping out tomorrow and treating us again to another great exhibition of football.

“He’s a bit upset that that can’t happen and as are we, but let’s not put too much of a dampener on what’s going to happen going forward. There’s plenty of games left to play in this season, we’ve got another 18 league matches to play, and we’re hoping he’s going to be there to help us.”

Prompted further on Palace’s two goalscorers against Brentford in their 3-1 win – Olise (two) and Ebere Eze – Hodgson added: “They’re excellent, the pair of them.

“Olise’s performance in particular, even against Chelsea in the game before, was the type of performance you, even as a coach of great experience, you’d happily pay great money to watch. We were delighted with him and for him in that game, and even sadder he’s going to face a period on the sidelines. We hope that period won’t be for too long.

“Ebere Eze has had a season which has, to some extent, been hampered by injuries, one very big one and one slightly less so, but it’s good to see him back and looking to regain his top form.

“There’s no doubt that all teams, whether they’re fighting to win the league or fighting to stay in the league, need their best players, and there’s no doubt that those two are very much in that category.”