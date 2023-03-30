The manager started his first press conference since returning to the club by issuing a wide-ranging fitness update.

Hodgson said: “We’ve got two players who are unfortunately not going to be available.

“It’s unfortunate because both were training last week, but we’ve lost Nathan Ferguson and Chris Richards for this game. Hopefully the injuries are not serious ones, so the prognosis is we might get them back for next week.

“Both goalkeepers are back fit.”

Hodgson then discussed his return to the club he had previously managed to four consecutive Premier League survivals, including equalling Palace’s best-ever total from a single season in the competition (49 points in 2018/19).

The manager said: “The time I spent here was [four] very good years. I forged a very good relationship not only with the owners and the Sporting Director, but with a lot of people around the place, not least the players. In terms of coming back in that respect, it wasn’t a difficult decision to make.

“I wouldn’t big up too much the fact that, as everyone knows, it was my boyhood club, but it does mean that things fit in quite seamlessly now I’m back, because people know me and how I like to work, and I know so many of them.

“Knowing [Chairman] Steve [Parish] and the owners as well as I do, I’m sure they’ve got ideas and plans going forward. They’ve asked myself and Ray [Lewington] to do a very specific job: work with this group of players and try to make certain that, at the end of the season, we are still a Premier League team. I like it that way.”