The manager and his players will be hoping to make it four leagues wins in a row for Crystal Palace for the first time in just under three years, when the Toffees visit Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

Hodgson said: “Unfortunately we haven’t recovered anybody since last time [at Southampton], but we haven’t lost anybody either.

“Nathaniel Clyne we’re hoping will get onto the training field next week. We‘re also hoping we’ll get Wilf [Zaha] back next week. They’re two things to look forward to, but not for this game.”

The manager did not put a timeline on goalkeeper Vicente Guaita’s recovery, but praised the form of Sam Johnstone, who has excelled on his first two Premier League appearances for the club: the aforementioned win at Southampton, in which he kept a clean sheet, and the 5-1 victory over Leeds United.

Hodgson added: “He’s done extremely well, there’s no doubt about that. His performances in the first half against Leeds and Southampton show we have a top, top goalkeeper.

“We got him [last summer] with stiff competition from other clubs, because when he was leaving West Brom on a free transfer, he’d already made his way into an England squad.

“We knew we were signing someone who would compete with Vicente for the position. When Vicente gets fit, that competition will start once again, and it will be up for me to decide which of the two goalkeepers I want to put in the team.

“I am in a fortunate position if the two are fit, because I’d feel confident going into the game with either goalkeeper.

“Often, the choices in management are quite hard. I’m picking between two good ones. I’ll worry about that problem when the time comes, and let’s hope I make the right decision.”