Providing a fitness update in his pre-match press conference, Hodgson told reporters: “Unfortunately we’ve lost Luka Milivojevic to an injury in training this week. His name gets added to the ones who have been injured for a while.

“[James] McArthur is actually back. We’ve got a doubt for Jeffrey Schlupp, who’s been nursing a slight knock during the course of this week, so we’ll make a late decision on him.”

Asked about goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who has started six of Hodgson’s seven matches in charge of Palace, the manager explained: “He’s done very well.

“We didn’t drop Vicente Guaita – there was no need to do that because he was playing well and doing a good job for the club, but he got injured. He played the first game [against Leicester City] and did well to do so, because he reported an injury at half-time, but he bravely stayed on and saw us through the second-half.

“But then, it was found he had an injury and had to come out of the team and that gave Sam Johnstone his chance to put the gloves on. He’s done exceptionally well since then. He also, when he came, had a period of sustained injury, so he had to wait a long time for that chance, but we’re very fortunate – we have two first-class goalkeepers.

“I’m not surprised by Sam. He was in the England squad in 2020. I know how highly regarded he was at West Brom. I hope he can keep it going and the competition between him and Vicente continues, because every club needs two very good goalkeepers.”