The Eagles go into Tuesday night's game at Molineux (kick-off 19:30 BST) off the back of four games unbeaten under their returning manager - and in the knowledge that victory would take them to the 40-point mark in the Premier League.

Read on for Hodgson's thoughts ahead of the game...

On the absence of the recovering Wilfried Zaha:

“I think there are more options in the squad as a whole, there is no question about that - not just in [Zaha’s] position, but throughout the team.

"This squad has improved enormously in the last couple of years. Some very good quality players have been brought in and one or two others have really blossomed in that period.

“One is always going to be dependent on one’s best players, one’s match-winning players, but to become a really good team we need more than one match-winning player. We need more than that.

“I think at the minute we could argue we do have that luxury, but it’s up to the players to keep that going.

"The thing about Wilf is he performs so consistently. In so many games, he did find a way to get us the winning goal or the equaliser we didn’t think we would have.

"The players who are going to vie with him for that position are going to have to give us that consistency as well, so we are going to be saying the same thing about them when they don’t play as when Wilf doesn’t play.

“The honest answer is that when Wilf is fit, he will play.”