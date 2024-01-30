The 22-year-old is back in the side after recovering from injury, alongside Jordan Ayew – who has returned from international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations – and Jean-Philippe Mateta in attack.

Ebere Eze starts in midfield with Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes, while Chris Richards slots in at right-back in place of Nathaniel Clyne.

Dean Henderson keeps his spot in goal, with Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guéhi and Joachim Andersen completing the back-four.

Palace have plenty of attacking reinforcements available from the substitutes bench, with Odsonne Edouard, Matheus França and Naouirou Ahamada all ready to be called upon to make the difference.

The Blades make three changes of their own from their last league outing, with Anis Slimane and Oli McBurnie replacing Andre Brooks and William Osula, while Ivo Grbic replaces Wes Foderingham in goal for his first Premier League appearance.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Olise, Eze, Ayew, Mateta.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Tomkins, Clyne, Ozoh, Riedewald, Schlupp, Ahamada, França, Edouard.

Sheffield United: Grbic (GK), Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty, Souza, McAtee, Hamer, Slimane, Diaz, McBurnie.

Subs: Foderingham (GK), Osborn, Seriki, Norrington-Davies, Larouci, Norwood, Archer, Brooks, Osula.