"I felt good – there were a couple of saves in there,” Johnstone said of his performance. “It is nice to do that and to get a point, but it would have been better with three.

“It is good. That’s what I'm there to do, really. It is nice that I had a couple of nice saves in there, and we get that draw.

“We worked hard, all of us, for that [clean sheet]. When called upon, luckily I was there to do the job today, but it’s a team effort for that clean sheet. It’s a good point.”

The Eagles pushed for the opener but could not break down a well-organised Fulham defence.

“[A draw] is a fair reflection, really,” Johnstone said. “We had some good chances, they had some good chances.

“Premier League games are never easy so I think it’s a fair result. You never know what can happen on matchday.

“We go in to get three points and win the game, and I'm sure they do too. They had a couple of good chances and we had some good chances.

“A point was probably fair.”