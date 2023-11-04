"Look, it’s nice, but there’s a long way to go,” he said of his position as the league’s best goalkeeper so far this season. “It's great to keep clean sheets.

“It gives you a real good base to go on and win the game like today. We keep going every game to win and if I pick up a clean sheet along the way, it's a bonus.

“Look, we've got a good team, good young players and good experienced players. It's shown today that [when] we were under the cosh for most of the game, to be honest, we've come out winners.

“Not every game is going to be easy but we have to see them games through. We've got a couple of injuries ready to come back and hopefully they push us on again.”

Johnstone congratulated teammate Tyrick Mitchell on scoring the decisive second goal – revealing that he had missed the first as he was barking instructions at his left-back.

“I was looking for [Tyrick] as an option to clip it to him and he wasn't in position,” Johnstone said. “I kind of missed the goal because I was too busy telling him to get on the touchline but it worked out well!

“Like I said, we didn't have many chances and thankfully we put them away when they came. T's a great player, great lad and he deserved [his goal].

“I don't know what he was doing on the edge of that box, to be honest, at the end! Look, he got up there and got the goal. He put it in the bottom corner.

“It’s great news for him, brilliant. And to be fair, it just settled the game. Like I said, we were under pressure. We had 1-0 and 2-0 just killed it off right at the end.”