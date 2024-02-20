Johnstone looked ahead to the arrival of the new manager, while paying tribute to outgoing boss Roy Hodgson.

"It's been a difficult few days," he said. "You could see that the lads worked hard for the club, for Roy and for the new manager. We all worked hard and it was a deserved point in the end.

"We're all glad that [Roy] is better and out of hospital. Firstly, what a top person and a top man, and then, obviously everyone knows this, what a top manager.

"It's sad the way it has ended but we are all thinking of him and the lads put in a great performance for him, and for the club, and the new manager, and the fans.

"The new manager will come in and we are all working hard. It will be good to see.

"He's obviously a very good manager and it's an important game on Saturday against Burnley.

"It'll be nice to get out in front of the home fans with the new manager, in a new direction and hopefully we can get the three points on Saturday."