“We dug in and we played a good Newcastle team,” he said after the game. “We kept a clean sheet. In the first-half we had better chances, then it went to pens and it wasn’t our night.

“It was great to get a game tonight, and I’m sure the other lads felt the same. We took it seriously and we wanted to progress and do well. We did well and then once it goes to penalties it’s 50-50.

“It’s nice to be on the pitch in a good stadium against a good team. A few saves and a penalty save, and unfortunately it wasn’t our night in the penalty shoot-out.

“As ever, goalies do their homework. We did ours and apart from Chris Wood’s penalty, I went the right way every time. There were some good penalties – Kieran Trippier’s and Joelinton’s – and that’s all we can do.

“It just wasn’t our night on penalties.”