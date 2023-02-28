Making his first start for Palace at Selhurst Park, the on-loan midfielder linked up well with midfield partner Cheick Doucouré to help restrict the Reds to just four shots on target.

At the other end of the pitch, Lokonga and Palace created some presentable opportunities of their own, coming closest when Jean-Philippe Mateta swept onto the crossbar towards the end of the first-half.

Having seen his side compete with a highly successful side in recent seasons, Lokonga now wants Palace build on that performance – with Aston Villa up next on Saturday (4th March, 15:00 GMT).

The midfielder explained: “It was a good point, but I think the way we need to look at it is we need to build on it, because we had some really good moments in the game. We need to learn to have one chance and have a goal.

“It’s like this. JP [Mateta] did really good work. He played a really good game and helped us. We need to have more chances like this and force other teams to make mistakes.

“I think it starts in training. When we get chances, we need to score there. In the games, it will come easily because we have the same ones in training, so we’ll start in training.

“We know that they [Liverpool] had really good players between the lines so it was up to me and Cheick to try to avoid their players and get on the ball between the lines, and I think we did quite well.”