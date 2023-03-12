The on-loan midfielder competed well with his teammates in Saturday’s defeat to title-challengers Manchester City, but saw them fall to a narrow defeat after a late Erling Haaland penalty.

Nevertheless, Lokonga feels that – with more tough tests on the way soon in the shape of trips to Brighton and parent club Arsenal – his loanee team possess the talent to turn a tough run of form around.

The 23-year-old told Palace TV: “It’s a difficult one to take [against City], because if you look at the way we conceded, it’s a tough one, but we need to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“I think we did well defensively. With the ball, we tried to attack the back. We were compact and we worked well as a team, so that was good, but we lost and that’s just what matters unfortunately.

“We were in the right positions. We were finding the right spaces, but it’s just the end product that we need to work on.