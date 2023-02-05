The Eagles’ new No.8, who joined on a half-season loan from Arsenal earlier in the week, featured for the final 20 minutes of the match, which saw Palace come close to clawing back from two goals down following a red card for United’s Casemiro.

Jeffrey Schlupp set Palace on their way with an inspired flick 14 minutes from time, but despite piling the pressure on, they just could not find another late equaliser against United.

Lokonga did, however, play a key part in sustaining his side's offensive tempo, playing an impressive 30 passes, at a team-high accuracy of 93.3 per cent, during his brief stint on the pitch.