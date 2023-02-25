The 23-year-old midfielder joined Palace on loan until the end of the season last month, and has since made three Premier League appearances, including his first start in the 1-1 draw against Brentford last weekend.

As his side prepare to face Liverpool at Selhurst Park on Saturday (19:45 GMT kick-off) – a seventh consecutive Premier League game against a top-half side – Lokonga praised the influence he believes Vieira is having on his all-round game.

The midfielder smiled: “He had a big influence [on my decision to join Palace] because he played for Arsenal and he knows the Premier League very well.

“I think playing under him is a good step for me. I can learn a lot from him and from his aggression [on the pitch] that I miss sometimes in my game. The way he is close to the play, I think it’s helpful to progress.

“This kind of manager… like Vieira, they keep working, they’re always busy thinking about football, so the result is not a surprise.

“I think they look to create freedom on the pitch and this is something you can see quickly. That’s the main thing about [Arsenal manager Mikel] Arteta and Patrick Vieira.”