The Senegal international produced a moment of quality late on at Selhurst Park to settle a tight contest, chipping ‘keeper Alex Palmer and wheeling away before mimicking the injured Mateta’s corner flag-kicking celebration with glee.

Sarr told Premier League Productions: " I did it for JP – he is my guy. He is a good guy. But he is doing good.

“The game today was tough, but we won today, so I am happy for myself and the team. We need to keep going and working hard.

"The first-half was tough, but in the second, we scored, and it’s good we got the three points.

“Ipswich are a good team. Before the game I knew it would not be easy. But we won today, so I’m happy.

Looking forward, Sarr smiled: “The team is working hard every time, every game – the Premier League and FA Cup. The team will be ready every game.

“I don’t know [if we’ll win the Cup], but you have to try.”