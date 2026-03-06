The Eagles attacker scored his sixth and seventh Premier League goals of the campaign – bringing his personal tally up to 13 in all competitions, Palace’s leading total – in the Eagles’ 3-1 win over Spurs in North London on Thursday evening.

Sarr might have even had a first-half hat-trick, but for a close offside call – yet the forward admitted: “It made me want to score a lot more because I thought I’d already scored.

“But I said: ‘it doesn't matter – we’re going to keep working to get the goal.

“I saw the spaces. We work on that all the time in training. The coach asks us to run in behind. I went in behind, as we’d worked on it.”