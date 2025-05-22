Further history

Okay, so it doesn’t quite top a trophy-winning result… but to set a new Premier League points tally just three days after lifting silverware isn’t half bad.

Oliver Glasner revealed in the build-up to Tuesday’s game that an FA Cup win wasn’t enough for his players to earn their pre-arranged two extra days off – they had to break the points tally, as per the original arrangement, which required a draw against Wolves.

To win in such style on Tuesday, little over 72 hours after the party had began at Wembley, showed just how determined this group really is to win every game they can.