History, written

Saturday afternoon’s win marked a landmark moment for Palace: a first-ever top-flight league double over their great rivals Brighton.

Oliver Glasner had said in his pre-match press conference that the allure of possibly writing club history had formed part of his team talk to his players, stating: “When it's important for our fans, it means automatically that it's important for us.

“Joanne [Whittle, Head of PR and Media Relations] always briefs me very well, and I know [Palace] winning both league games hasn't been for about 90 years – the last time it was in the 1930s [the 1932/33 season].

“I told the players: ‘You can write a chapter in the Crystal Palace history books when you win the derby’. This is what it means.”