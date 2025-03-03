One win from Wembley

It wasn’t always pretty viewing on Saturday – but in the FA Cup, it’s the result that counts for everything.

In the end, Palace were full value for their 3-1 win – sealed by an own-goal and efforts from Daniel Muñoz and Eddie Nketiah – against Millwall, putting aside their numerical advantage.

Any Cup tie, regardless of on-the-pitch events, can always carry with it added emotion, but Palace showed their greater quality to manage the occasion and get the job done. Indeed, it was Palace’s 10th win in their last 11 ties against lower-league opposition.