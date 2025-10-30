The Croatia international made his sixth start of the season for Palace in Wednesday night’s 3-0 win over Anfield – a result which took the Eagles into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, where we will face Arsenal.

Palace were ruthless up against a much-changed Liverpool side, with Ismaïla Sarr twice on target in the first-half, and Yéremy Pino striking after the Reds were reduced to 10 men late on.

Sosa said to Palace TV: “Obviously it's very nice to win 3-0 here at Anfield. We know that it's one of the most difficult stadiums to play at. We had a clear vision of what we wanted to achieve today, and that was going through to the quarter-final, and I think we showed a good performance.

“Of course, we struggled a little bit the first 10 minutes to come into the game, but then later on I think we controlled the game pretty much most of the time, and in the end we deserved to win.

“You know how people say when it's 2-0, if you go to 2-1, the second one comes immediately – so the 2-0 [at half-time] is a really tricky result. We knew that they would obviously come strong in the second-half, and we tried to keep focus, keep control in the game, and try to score the third one, which we achieved.

“I think we had opportunities to score even more, but obviously we're happy with this result as well.

“We as a team are so hungry to score one more, score one more, and this is what the gaffer wants from us, and I think we showed this today as well. We scored one, we went for the second one, we scored the second one, we went for the third one, so we're trying to play our style of football, which means that we want to score, score and score.

“That doesn't mean that we don't have a good structure, because I think our best structure is when we attack, we have a good rest defence, so the structure looks good. We showed a good team performance today, and I think it's a really important win for us.”