Borna Sosa says Crystal Palace’s hunger for success – as a playing squad, and as a club as a whole – can take them far in every competition this season.
The Croatia international made his sixth start of the season for Palace in Wednesday night’s 3-0 win over Anfield – a result which took the Eagles into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, where we will face Arsenal.
Palace were ruthless up against a much-changed Liverpool side, with Ismaïla Sarr twice on target in the first-half, and Yéremy Pino striking after the Reds were reduced to 10 men late on.
Sosa said to Palace TV: “Obviously it's very nice to win 3-0 here at Anfield. We know that it's one of the most difficult stadiums to play at. We had a clear vision of what we wanted to achieve today, and that was going through to the quarter-final, and I think we showed a good performance.
“Of course, we struggled a little bit the first 10 minutes to come into the game, but then later on I think we controlled the game pretty much most of the time, and in the end we deserved to win.
“You know how people say when it's 2-0, if you go to 2-1, the second one comes immediately – so the 2-0 [at half-time] is a really tricky result. We knew that they would obviously come strong in the second-half, and we tried to keep focus, keep control in the game, and try to score the third one, which we achieved.
“I think we had opportunities to score even more, but obviously we're happy with this result as well.
“We as a team are so hungry to score one more, score one more, and this is what the gaffer wants from us, and I think we showed this today as well. We scored one, we went for the second one, we scored the second one, we went for the third one, so we're trying to play our style of football, which means that we want to score, score and score.
“That doesn't mean that we don't have a good structure, because I think our best structure is when we attack, we have a good rest defence, so the structure looks good. We showed a good team performance today, and I think it's a really important win for us.”
Palace’s win at Anfield means they will continue to compete on four fronts this season, with UEFA Conference League participation also featuring in the fixture mix.
Sosa noted: “We’re moving forward in every competition, and we're trying to reach the biggest stage possible in every competition, we'll see where this gets us.
“I think we have the quality, we have the mindset to do that, and we have such a good team, so many good players, and I think we're able in every competition to go really, really far.”
Having made the move to South London from Ajax in the summer, Sosa admitted he has felt straight at home in a red and blue shirt – especially given the backing the team have enjoyed from his new supporters.
“I have no words – they mean so much to us as a team,” Sosa said. “I think the support they give us all over the world means a lot, it means the world to us, and I hope we are giving the best possible back to them.
“They also deserve that we give 100% every single game, all of us, which I think we are doing, and we will keep doing our thing. I hope they will follow us everywhere still.
“What can I say: all the credit is to them, and we move on together.”