32

Years since Palace had last done the league double over Southampton (90/91)

First

Time the Eagles have done so while keeping a clean sheet, and….

First

Time Palace have kept a top-flight clean sheet away at Southampton, and…

First

Time Palace have secured consecutive away league victories against the Saints (having won 2-1 at St Mary’s last season)

March 2022

The last time Palace won back-to-back away Premier League games (at Watford and Wolves)

93

Percent of Palace’s Premier League goals in 2023 – 13 of 14 – have come in the second-half

56

Shots in three games under Roy Hodgson

Nine

Goals in those matches – as many as

Two

Just two goals conceded in those fixtures