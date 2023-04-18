32
Years since Palace had last done the league double over Southampton (90/91)
First
Time the Eagles have done so while keeping a clean sheet, and….
First
Time Palace have kept a top-flight clean sheet away at Southampton, and…
First
Time Palace have secured consecutive away league victories against the Saints (having won 2-1 at St Mary’s last season)
March 2022
The last time Palace won back-to-back away Premier League games (at Watford and Wolves)
93
Percent of Palace’s Premier League goals in 2023 – 13 of 14 – have come in the second-half
56
Shots in three games under Roy Hodgson
Nine
Goals in those matches – as many as
Two
Just two goals conceded in those fixtures