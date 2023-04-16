In case you missed it...
A rare Saturday 3pm kick-off at St Mary's - but if you missed Match of the Day, fear not, we have you covered.
Catch up on all the action below...
A solid defensive display, a first clean sheet for Sam Johnstone, a commanding second-half - and all capped by Ebere Eze's individual brilliance. Catch-up on all the best images, highlights, reaction from St Mary's Stadium below...
Palace completed their first league double over Southampton since 1990/91 - keeping a clean sheet in both matches for the first time ever.
While Eze deservedly took many of the plaudits for his brace, Jordan Ayew was one player manager Roy Hodgson highlighted - along with his goalkeeper and back four - as a standout performer.
The Palace No. 9 completed a match-high five dribbles in the game, including that which led to Eze's opener at St Mary's after Gavin Bazunu spilled his subsequent cross.
Although it appears he will not be credited with the assist, it would mark Ayew's 50th Premier League goal involvement (he currently has 32 goals and 17 assists), which would make him the 16th different African player to reach that landmark - and the first from Ghana.
In this kind of form, you wouldn't count against it coming soon either way.
While expressing his delight with Eze, Hodgson also reflected in his post-match press conference: “Southampton were very good in the first-half. They were all the things I would expect a team fighting for their lives near the bottom of the league, in a home game [to be]. They played with a lot of energy, intensity and runs in behind us, and they stretched our defensive capacity to the hilt.
“Luckily, we got through that, largely thanks to a back four did a really, really good job under that sort of pressure. In the second-half we tweaked one or two things, and were able to get back to the sort of football I was hoping to see for the whole 90 minutes. It turned out to be enough because of Eze’s two goals.
“At half-time, all we can do is remind people of a few things we agreed to do from the start, but hadn’t got round to doing yet. That’s all we can do. Goals change games, and Eze’s two goals put us in such a commanding position.
“When you get in a commanding position, and you’re the team that doesn’t have the knife at your throat, you’re capable of playing the sort of football that we did, and we did have a few opportunities to score one or two more goals.”
The ever-modest Eze, meanwhile, gave typically focused answers with regards to his goals: “As long as I’m affecting the game, scoring goals, it doesn’t matter how it goes in, to be honest!
“I’m just happy to be contributing, helping the team and doing what I can to influence the game, because it’s been a tough period. To come out of it the way that we have is big for us.
“I’ll keep on doing what I can, keep on working hard, applying myself, and whatever happens, happens.
“That was a big game for us. We wanted to come here and win. We’ve been putting in good performances, working hard and it’s paid off today, so it’s a big one for us.”
Joachim Andersen was equally delighted after helping Palace to a first clean sheet in seven games.
"It’s an amazing feeling to win three games in a row. It’s a long time since I did that in my career, and it’s a long time since Palace did that, so it’s an amazing feeling.
“To turn it around now, like we have with these three games, is amazing. Ebs today was fantastic and scored two goals, but I’m just happy for everyone.
“I’m always happy when we get a clean sheet. We’ve been solid throughout the whole season. Everyone’s working hard, so it’s making it easier for the back four.
“Again, today, in periods we were under pressure, but we dug in and that’s what you need to do sometimes in the Premier League, and we’ve been doing that fantastically well. Getting the goals also helped to get some pressure off us at the back, so it’s amazing.”
