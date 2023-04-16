How's stat?

Palace completed their first league double over Southampton since 1990/91 - keeping a clean sheet in both matches for the first time ever.

While Eze deservedly took many of the plaudits for his brace, Jordan Ayew was one player manager Roy Hodgson highlighted - along with his goalkeeper and back four - as a standout performer.

The Palace No. 9 completed a match-high five dribbles in the game, including that which led to Eze's opener at St Mary's after Gavin Bazunu spilled his subsequent cross.

Although it appears he will not be credited with the assist, it would mark Ayew's 50th Premier League goal involvement (he currently has 32 goals and 17 assists), which would make him the 16th different African player to reach that landmark - and the first from Ghana.

In this kind of form, you wouldn't count against it coming soon either way.

Reaction

While expressing his delight with Eze, Hodgson also reflected in his post-match press conference: “Southampton were very good in the first-half. They were all the things I would expect a team fighting for their lives near the bottom of the league, in a home game [to be]. They played with a lot of energy, intensity and runs in behind us, and they stretched our defensive capacity to the hilt.

“Luckily, we got through that, largely thanks to a back four did a really, really good job under that sort of pressure. In the second-half we tweaked one or two things, and were able to get back to the sort of football I was hoping to see for the whole 90 minutes. It turned out to be enough because of Eze’s two goals.

“At half-time, all we can do is remind people of a few things we agreed to do from the start, but hadn’t got round to doing yet. That’s all we can do. Goals change games, and Eze’s two goals put us in such a commanding position.

“When you get in a commanding position, and you’re the team that doesn’t have the knife at your throat, you’re capable of playing the sort of football that we did, and we did have a few opportunities to score one or two more goals.”