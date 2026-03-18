Here's what the Norway international had to say ahead of the biggest fixture of his short Palace career to date.

On how he is finding life at Palace...

I feel like since I've come here, there has been a change of form in the team.

I saw the results weren't perfect before I came. I had a tough half a season before I joined.

But it's a group of hard working players and staff here. We've shown what we can do. We've had some games where we could have done more. Hopefully tomorrow we can show more and win the game.