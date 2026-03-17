What happens in the event of a draw?

If a UEFA Conference League tie is level on aggregate after the two legs (180 minutes in total), 30 minutes of extra time will be played.

If the tie remains level after extra-time, a penalty shootout will take place.

The 'away goals' rule is not in operation.

Where to watch AEK Larnaca v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's second leg away to AEK Larnaca will be broadcast LIVE in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports and discovery+.

Coverage will start at 17:00 GMT on TNT Sports 3 and discovery+, ahead of the 17:45 kick-off.

TNT Sports is available across all major TV platforms, offering a line-up of up to four TV channels (TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4), and up to six digital or red-button channels (TNT Sports 5 to 10), and TNT Sports Ultimate plus TNT Sports Box Office HD. You can subscribe to TNT Sports through discovery+, BT, EE, Sky, and Virgin Media.

Supporters outside of the UK can find a list of UEFA broadcast partners here.

Where to watch AEK Larnaca v Crystal Palace

Palace TV+ offers live audio commentary to users via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace App.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which features select live Academy games, as well as live first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.