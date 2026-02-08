The Norway international capped a milestone week in his life, having signed for Palace on Monday; celebrated his 26th birthday on Friday; and become the 32nd player in history to make his Palace debut against Brighton & Hove Albion, coming into the starting XI for a high-intensity contest at the Amex Stadium.

Although a series of strong saves from Bart Verbruggen denied the club-record signing a debut-day goal, Strand Larsen impressed throughout with his energy, pressing – and full-time celebrations, after Ismaïla Sarr’s goal capped a strong team performance and 1-0 win.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the No. 22 laughed: "I had cramps all over for that last finish! It was unlucky – a good save by the goalie.

“It was an unbelievable atmosphere and what a way to start my Crystal Palace career, with a win in a derby. We are really happy.

“[Today was] really important, after the run without wins before I joined. For me to come in and help the team win the first game in a long time is really important.

"The fans backed us a lot today, and were singing all game – it gave us lots of energy.

“I think this is the most intense game I’ve ever played in! So I’m really tired now, but it was really worth it, and I’m really glad to be here.”