The Palace forward said: “It was a great home debut, until their three quick goals against us.

“It’s really annoying because I wanted to make this a special day, but I think we've all just got to learn from it.

“The Premier League is really tough and no games are easy, so this can happen, but at the same time, we need to take responsibility for the lack of concentration we had in those 10 minutes.

“With their first goal, I think all of us were not concentrating or working hard enough from the top to the bottom – even me, I feel like I should have done more to help the team then – so it was really frustrating.

“That can happen, and we just need to find ourselves again and get back into the game. I felt like we gave it a little bit away and played on their strengths, and then we couldn't really keep up with the momentum we had the first 30 minutes.

“We’re really disappointed with that, but we have to take the positives of what we brought to the table in the first 30 minutes.

“I think the reaction of the second-half was a little bit better at least. They made it difficult for us, but we gave it a solid effort. But I think in the end, we could have done a bit more, both to keep it away from our goal, and also to score a third one in the second-half.”