"I felt like we were the better side in the first-half," Strand Larsen told TNT Sports after the win. "And then they scored which I felt was out of nowhere.

"Obviously we got the red card and from that moment it felt like we were going to win the game.

"We had an amazing end to the first-half and it was great to get a goal as well.

"I imagine for them playing here now it's really tough. So coming here as a visitor we have to use that as a positive thing for us. We played a little bit to get the crowd against us. I think we did that well the first 30 minutes and we got the game into our hands."

When asked if he was enjoying his football at his new club, Strand Larsen replied: "Yeah, definitely. I feel really happy here.

"The way we play, intensity and the players around me, we have absolutely great players."