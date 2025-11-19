Having already this season set a new club-record of 19 consecutive matches unbeaten in all competitions, records continued to tumble for Oliver Glasner’s history-making Eagles in the weeks that followed.

And with the dust having now settled during the November international break, and ahead of club football’s return this weekend, we’ve compiled a selection of the recent statistical landmarks you might’ve missed…

Solid Deano

With his fourth and fifth clean sheets of the Premier League season coming against Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park, there is now only one goalkeeper (Arsenal’s David Raya, seven) who has more clean sheets in the competition than Dean Henderson.

The England international sits in joint-second in the Premier League standings, alongside Newcastle United’s Nick Pope and Chelsea’s Robert Sánchez. Only two other teams – Arsenal (five) and Manchester City (eight) – have conceded fewer goals than Palace (nine) so far this season.