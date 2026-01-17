Jefferson Lerma, who sustained a head injury away at Newcastle United a fortnight ago, returns to our starting XI, as does Chris Richards – the centre-back's first Premier League appearance since 20th December.

Jaydee Canvot moves to the bench and, as previously confirmed, Marc Guéhi does not feature in today's squad. Dean Henderson wears the captain’s armband in the latter’s absence.

Beginning the day on the bench, Chadi Riad makes his first senior matchday squad appearance in just over a year, in a milestone moment in his comeback from long-term injury.

Also among the substitutes, after being recalled from his loan spell at Blackpool, is 22-year-old full-back Danny Imray, who makes his first senior matchday squad for Palace.

For Sunderland, Régis Le Bris makes four changes to the team which won away to Everton in the FA Cup last week.

Reinildo makes his first start for the club since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, with Omar Alderete, Dan Ballard and Brian Brobbey also introduced to the side.

Dennis Cirkin, Luke O’Nien, Simon Adingra and Eliezer Mayenda move to the bench.

Sunderland: Roefs (GK), Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fée, Mundle, Brobbey.

Subs: Patterson (GK), Cirkin, O’Nien, Geertruida, Rigg, Neil, Isidor, Adingra, Mayenda.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Lerma, Devenny, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Johnson, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Matthews (GK), Canvot, Riad, Sosa, Imray, Rodney, Drakes-Thomas, Uche.