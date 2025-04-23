Dropping out of the initial XI at the Emirates are Chris Richards (suspended), Will Hughes, Ismaïla Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Coming into the side are Jefferson Lerma, Justin Devenny, Daichi Kamada and Eddie Nketiah – the former Arsenal forward who scored upon his return to this stadium in the Carabao Cup in December.

The Eagles’ fourth Premier League match in the space of 11 days falls three days prior to our FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa at Wembley this coming weekend.

Mikel Arteta has made four changes to his Arsenal starting XI from the side which beat Ipswich Town 4-0 at the weekend.

Myles Lewis-Skelly and Jurrien Timber replace Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko at full-back, whilst Raheem Sterling and Thomas Partey come in for Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal: Raya (GK), Timber, Lewis-Skelly, Saliba, Kiwior, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Sterling, Martinelli, Trossard.

Subs: Neto (GK), Tierney, Zinchenko, Gower, Henry-Francis, Butler-Oyedeji, Kabia, Nwaneri, Saka.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Lerma, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Devenny, Eze, Nketiah.

Subs: Turner (GK), Ward, Clyne, Kporha, Hughes, Esse, Sarr, França, Mateta.