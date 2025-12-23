Continuing in goal in this competition, Walter Benítez comes back into the side after previously facing Millwall and Liverpool, with Dean Henderson moving to the bench.

In defence, Nathaniel Clyne makes way for Jaydee Canvot – who has also started our previous two Carabao Cup matches this season.

And in midfield, Will Hughes drops to the bench for Jefferson Lerma, who is making his 100th Crystal Palace appearance this evening.

On the bench, Academy prospects Kaden Rodney and Joél Drakes-Thomas continue their run in the matchday squad, with the latter having become our youngest-ever Premier League player last season.

Victory at the Emirates would mean a first League Cup semi-final for Palace since 2012, the season when Darren Ambrose scored a remarkable winner at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals.

Arsenal make eight changes to their starting XI, including the reintroduction of Ebere Eze and that of Gabriel Jesus up front, the Brazilian having scored a hat-trick at this stage of the competition last season against Palace.

Arsenal: Kepa (GK), Timber, Saliba, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Merino, Eze, Martinelli, Madueke, Jesus.

Subs: Raya (GK), Salmon, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Nwaneri, Trossard, Saka, Gyokeres.

Palace: Benítez (GK), Canvot, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Wharton, Lerma, Nketiah, Mateta, Pino.

Subs: Henderson (GK), Clyne, Sosa, Rodney, Hughes, Devenny, Esse, Drakes-Thomas, Uche.