With the Eagles set to face Barnet at The Hive this evening – a match which you can watch LIVE on Palace TV+ ­– the manager has named a separate XI for each half in order provide valuable minutes of playing time across the wider squad.

With players involved in June’s internationals having only returned to training on Monday, none are in tonight’s squad, and so a mix of experience levels will take to the field against our Vanarama National League hosts.

Starting the first half in goal for Palace is the 29-year-old Remi Matthews, who spent last season on loan at St Johnstone, and he will be protected by a back four of Nathaniel Clyne, James Tomkins, Jake O’Brien – a title-winner at RWD Molenbeek in 22/23 – and Wales Under-21 international Kadan Rodney.

In midfield, youngster Killian Phillips is expected to start alongside Naououri Ahamada and Jaïro Riedewald, with Malcolm Ebiowei and Scott Banks flanking Jean-Philippe Mateta.

In the second half, last season’s goalkeeping debutant Joe Whitworth will begin between the posts, with experienced full-backs Joel Ward and Tyrick Mitchell flanking youthful centre-backs Koffi Balmer and Sean Grehan.

In midfield, Will Hughes will anchor proceedings alongside another Premier League debutant last year – David Ozoh – and Premier League 2 Player of the Season nominee Jack Wells-Morrison.

Up front, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Luke Plange will support Odsonne Edouard on the goalscoring front, with Malachi Boateng and John-Kymani Gordon available from the bench in both halves.

Palace first-half XI: Matthews (GK); Clyne, Tomkins, O’Brien, Rodney, Phillips, Ahamada, Riedeald, Ebiowei, Mateta, Banks

Palace second-half XI: Whitworth (GK); Ward, Balmer, Grehan, Mitchell, Hughes, Ozoh, Wells-Morrison, Edouard, Rak-Sakyi, Plange

Subs: Boateng, Gordon