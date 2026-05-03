With the trip to the Vitality Stadium falling three days after the opening leg of Palace's UEFA Conference League semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk, the Manager has opted to rotate in a number of positions.

Making way from the side which started Thursday’s 3-1 win in Poland are Chris Richards, Tyrick Mitchell, Adam Wharton, Ismaïla Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta; all five are available from the bench today.

In the back line, Chadi Riad starts at centre-back, whilst either Justin Devenny – who has played on the left wing in eight of his 12 senior international matches for Northern Ireland – or Brennan Johnson could operate out wide.

In the centre of the park, Jefferson Lerma – the 2023 Bournemouth Player of the Year, who made 184 appearances for the Cherries across a five-season spell before joining Palace – is set to face his former side.

And Jørgen Strand Larsen, fresh from his sensational goal off the bench in midweek, starts up top.

Andoni Iraola makes two changes to his Bournemouth XI from the side which were held 2-2 by Leeds here last time out 10 days ago.

Tyler Adams and Rayan come in for Ryan Christie and David Brooks respectively.

The Cherries are in impressive form ahead of the contest at Vitality Stadium, unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League games – but Palace have kept a clean sheet in five of their eight Premier League matches on this ground, a joint-club best.

Bournemouth: Petrovic (GK), Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Adams, Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier, Evanilson.

Subs: Mandas (GK), Smith, Diakité, Adli, Christie, Tóth, Brooks, Gannon-Doak, Ünal.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Canvot, Lacroix, Riad, Muñoz, Lerma, Kamada, Devenny, Johnson, Pino, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Matthews (GK), Mitchell, Clyne, Richards, Cardines, Wharton, Sarr, Mateta.