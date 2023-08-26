The Eagles, playing a second London derby in the space of six days, will be hoping to secure a first win over the Bees since 1977 having drawn all four Premier League matches since Saturday’s hosts’ promotion.

Should Palace’s shape remain the same as Monday’s game, Sam Johnstone will start in goal, protected by a back four of Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell – facing his former club.

In midfield, Jefferson Lerma will play alongside Cheick Doucouré and Ebere Eze, with Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard and Jeffrey Schlupp – another facing his former club – offering attacking outlets.

The only change to Palace’s matchday squad sees Jean-Philippe Mateta recover from a knee injury to take his place among the substitutes.

Brentford are also unchanged from a 3-0 win over Fulham last time out.

Brentford: Flekken (GK), Hickey, Collins, Pinnock, Henry, Janelt, Nørgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade

Subs: Balcombe (GK), Zanka, Roerslev, Ajer, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Brierley, Yarmolyuk, Olakigbe

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lerma, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard

Subs: Matthews (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Richards, Riedewald, Ahamada, Rak-Sakyi, Gordon, Mateta