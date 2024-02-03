The Colombia international, who joined the club from Belgian side Genk earlier in the week, is likely to start on the right side of defence, with fellow new arrival Adam Wharton, after joining from Blackburn Rovers, on the bench.

Michael Olise – who scored the winning goal against Sheffield United on Tuesday – has recovered from his injury sufficiently to also be named among the substitutes, but fellow scorer Ebere Eze is not in the squad. Jeffrey Schlupp replaces him.

Speaking pre-match, manager Roy Hodgson said: "With Michael, it’s quite simply the long absence and the effort he put in the other night and the fatigue he’s unfortunately still feeling, and the risk if he plays another 90 minutes of picking up another serious injury.

"Everyone at the club, in particular the people who look after him, have worked so hard to get him fit again. They were really quite adamant it would be a mistake to put him in from the start, much as we would have liked to have done.

"That was compounded by Eberechi Eze coming off with that muscle injury towards the end of the game. Hoping against hope I was thinking maybe it wasn’t that serious, and maybe also that was more cramp-oriented than a muscle injury, but he’s had the scan and it does show up a muscle strain, so again we’ll have to accept that he won’t play today and we’ll have to wait and see how long it will be before the medical department can clear him to make him fit enough to join the team.

"It’s a real blow after a good performance on Tuesday night and those two in particular playing so well. To start against a team like Brighton without them, it’s tough, but as in all these situations it’s a chance for somebody else. If we’re going to do well here today it will be as a team, it won’t be as a result of having two players play as well as they did on Tuesday night."

On Muñoz and Wharton, he added: “He [Muñoz] has been training with us all week and he’s settled in very, very quickly which is good.

"When it comes to Adam, he’s done one session with us, and that was good too, but it was a little bit early to throw him in at the deep end. It’s good to have him on the bench as well and it’s a definite possibility to change our way of playing by bringing him on, but it was too early for him to start we thought.

"He needs a bit more time with us and after this game we have nine days, and those will bring him more up to speed with what we’re trying to do and what the Premier League is about."

Palace could therefore line up with either a back four or back five against their arch-rivals, goalkeeper Dean Henderson likely to be flanked by full-backs Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell.

Chris Richards could either join Marc Guéhi and Joachim Andersen in defence, or be played in midfield alongside Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes.

Schlupp, Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta will provide Palace’s offensive threat.

Brighton make four changes following their 4-0 midweek defeat to Luton.

Jason Steele, James Milner, Pervis Estupinan and Danny Welbeck drop out of the team, with Bart Verbruggen, Tariq Lamptey, Evan Ferguson and Jack Hinshelwood coming into the starting XI.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Richards, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Tomkins, Riedewald, Ozoh, Ahamada, Wharton, Olise, França, Edouard.

Brighton: Verbruggen (GK), Lamptey, Igor Julio, Dunk, Joao Pedro, Gilmour, Gross, Ferguson, van Hecke, Buonanotte, Hinshelwood.

Subs: Steele (GK), Webster, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck, Baleba, Estupinan, Fati, Baker-Boaitey.