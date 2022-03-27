Mitchell starts in defence while Olise will watch kick-off from the bench.

Vieira’s three changes are: Joel Ward for Nathaniel Clyne, Jeffrey Schlupp for Michael Olise and James McArthur for Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher is not named in the squad as he cannot face parent club Chelsea, so McArthur enters the starting XI wearing the captain’s armband.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Rüdiger, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kovačić, Christensen, Mount, Jorginho, Werner, Havertz.

Subs: Kepa, Silva, Sarr, Kanté, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Ziyech, Pulisic, Lukaku.

Palace: Butland, Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Ward, Schlupp, Kouyaté, McArthur, Eze, Zaha, Mateta.

Subs: Guaita, Clyne, Tomkins, Kelly, Milivojević, Olise, Ayew, Benteke, Edouard.