It's a landmark evening for wing-back Tyrick Mitchell who makes his 200th Palace appearance against the Cypriot cup holders, for his first start in the European arena.

Jaydee Canvot returns to the defence makes his continental debut for the Eagles, featuring for the first time since the League Cup win over Millwall.

The other two changes come in the midfield engine room, with Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma both in from the off.

The attacking trio of Yeremy Pino, Ismaïla Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta – who has four goals in his past two games for both club and country – continue.

From the team that started the thrilling draw with Bournemouth, out go Chris Richards, Daichi Kamada and Adam Wharton although all three are available as substitutes.

A stacked bench also includes Eddie Nketiah, Christantus Uche, Romain Esse, Justin Devenny and Rio Cardines, who made his debut in the previous fixture against Dynamo Kyiv.

There are two changes for AEK Larnaca tonight from the side which won 4-0 against AZ Alkmaar on matchday one, with Godswill Ekpolo and Waldo Rubio coming out of the side for Enric Soborit and Jorge Miramón respectively.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Canvot, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Muñoz, Hughes, Lerma, Pino, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Matthews(GK), Clyne, Richards, Rodney, Cardines, Wharton, Kamada, Devenny, Esse, Uche, Nketiah.

AEK Larnaca: Alomerović (GK), Gnali, Miličević, Roberge, Saborit, Pons, Ledes, Miramón, Rohdén, Chacon, Bajić.

Subs: Paraskevas (GK), Demetriou (GK), Ioannou, Godswill, Naoum, Suarez, Angielski, González, Ivanović, Rubio.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca