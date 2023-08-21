The Eagles’ manager has kept faith with the same side which performed so impressively in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last week.

The announcement means that Schlupp, on the occasion of Palace's first home game of 2023/24, hits the milestone of 200 appearances in red and blue, having signed for Palace from Leicester City in January 2017.

Should Palace’s formation remain the same, Schlupp is likely to line up on the left side of attack, supporting Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard in the offensive line.

At the back, Sam Johnstone starts in goal, protected by a back four of Joel Ward – on the occasion of his first game as permanent club captain – alongside Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell.

In midfield, Jefferson Lerma makes his competitive home debut for the Eagles, alongside last year’s Player of the Season Cheick Doucouré and England international Ebere Eze.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lerma, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard

Subs: Matthews (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Richards, Riedewald, Ahamada, Rak-Sakyi, Gordon

Arsenal: Ramsdale (GK), Partey, White, Saliba, Tomiyasu, Rice, Havertz, Ødegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Subs: Raya (GK), Zinchenko, Kiwior, Gabriel, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Vieira, Trossard