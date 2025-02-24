The Eagles produced another excellent away performance and – little over 74 hours after the full-time whistle at Craven Cottage – will turn their attentions to an exciting home match-up against Champions League contenders Villa (limited tickets remain available).

“Good!” was the manager’s concise summary of his squad’s fitness in his pre-match press conference.

“After winning, the mood is good, and the players are fit. We have no [new] injuries, and so all is good.”

Adam Wharton made his third consecutive Premier League appearance off the bench in the closing stages of Saturday’s win, after the England international recently returned from a three-month injury lay-off.

Asked whether the midfielder might be ready to now start a game, Glasner gave little away, stating: “We have to think about what’s best for the Aston Villa game, how they play and finding the perfect fit. And also, maybe some players are a little fatigued.

“Finding the right mix of players, we still have one-and-a-half days to take decisions.

"Adam is doing well, doing fine, and there’s a possibility that he starts the game.”

