The England international – who has made two substitute appearances since returning from long-term injury – will wear the captain’s armband against Aston Villa, replacing the injured Will Hughes.

Elsewhere, Jefferson Lerma returns to the matchday squad on the bench, where James Tomkins and Jairo Riedewald also begin the game; the latter two will both depart the club after eight and seven years in south London respectively.

The announcement means that Dean Henderson will begin the game in goal, with defensive options aplenty ahead of him: Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Guéhi and Chris Richards have all featured at centre-back of late.

One of them is likely to be paired with Adam Wharton in midfield, with Daniel Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell likely to continue out wide.

Michael Olise and Ebere Eze start in attack alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is looking to extend his club-record run of six consecutive home goals this afternoon.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Richards, Muñoz, Mitchell, Wharton, Olise, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Lerma, Riedewald, Ozoh, Schlupp, Ayew, Edouard.

Villa make four changes from the side that drew 3-3 with Liverpool, with Robin Olsen, Calum Chambers, Clement Lenglet and Jhon Duran coming in.

Aston Villa: Olsen (GK), Konsa, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Digne, Chambers, Douglas Luiz, Dhuran, Diaby, McGinn, Watkins.

Subs: Gauci, Pau, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Emery Fernandez, Munroe, Kellyman, Young