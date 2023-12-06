Having returned to the matchday squad after withdrawing from Sunday’s game at West Ham United with a personal issue, Jeffrey Schlupp starts in place of Will Hughes, who moves to the bench.

The team is otherwise unchanged from Sunday’s 1-1 draw at London Stadium.

That means captain Joel Ward will make his club-record 292nd Premier League appearance for Palace, overtaking Wilfried Zaha (291) at the top of those standings.

He starts alongside Marc Guéhi, Joachim Andersen and Tyrick Mitchell – your cinch November Player of the Month – in defence, protecting Sam Johnstone in goal.

Chris Richards once again starts – possibly in midfield, having been voted your Man of the Match in that position for his performance on Sunday – alongside Schlupp and Jefferson Lerma.

Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise will provide the bulk of Palace’s offensive threat.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Richards, Lerma, Schlupp, Olise, Edouard, Ayew

Subs: Matthews (GK), Tomkins, Clyne, Hughes, Riedewald, Ahamada, Ebiowei, França, Mateta

Bournemouth: Neto (GK); Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Semenyo, Kluivert, Sinisterra, Solanke

Subs: Travers (GK), Mepham, Brooks, Rothwell, Tavernier, Billing, Kilkenny, Moore, Ouattara