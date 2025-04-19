The England midfielder comes into the side in place of Jefferson Lerma, who moves to the bench.

Palace are otherwise unchanged in terms of the composition of their matchday squad.

Captain Marc Guéhi will therefore today make his 150th Crystal Palace appearance in all competitions, with the Eagles seeking to record a fourth consecutive home Premier League win a row for only the second occasion in our history.

For Bournemouth, Andoni Iraola makes two changes from the side which saw off Fulham on Monday evening, with Illya Zabarni and Justin Kluivert coming in for Marcos Senesi and Lewis Cook.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Turner (GK), Clyne, Chilwell, Devenny, Lerma, Kamada, Esse, França, Nketiah.

Bournemouth: Kepa (GK), Smith, Huijsen, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Adams, Scott, Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara, Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis (GK), Senesi, Cook, Brooks, Tavernier, Soler, Jebbison, Araujo, Hill.