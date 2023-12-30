Following a positive display – if ultimately unfortunate result – against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, the Crystal Palace manager has named the same side for the Eagles’ last match of the calendar year.

The only change to the matchday squad sees Odsonne Edouard – absent through injury since the defeat to Liverpool in SE25 earlier this month – return to take the place of Tayo Adaramola on the bench.

The announcement sees Dean Henderson make his second home appearance for Palace in goal.

He will likely line up with a back four of Nathaniel Clyne; Joachim Andersen, who netted the equaliser against the Bees in the reverse fixture, a 1-1 draw in August; Marc Guéhi; and former Brentford academy prospect Tyrick Mitchell ahead of him.

Chris Richards, Jefferson Lerma and Ebere Eze are likely to link up in central midfield, behind an attacking trio of Michael Olise, who has scored or assisted in each of Palace’s last three matches; Jordan Ayew; and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Richards, Lerma, Eze, Olise, Mateta, Ayew

Subs: Matthews (GK), Tomkins, Riedewald, Ozoh, Hughes, Schlupp, Ahamada, França, Edouard

Brentford: Flekken (GK), Pinnock, Zanka, Collins, Ghoddos, Roerslev, Nørgaard, Jensen, Janelt, Lewis-Potter, Wissa

Subs: Strakosha (GK), Brierley, Adedokun, Olakigbe, Yarmolyuk, Damsgaard, Onyeka, Maupay, Peart-Harris